Quieting Down for the Halloween Weekend

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After a dreary and wet start to the day, showers are clearing out of the southeast portion of the area, leaving partly cloudy skies behind. Stout winds still out of the north, paired with the cloudy conditions will keep daytime and evening temperatures pretty chilly. Tonight, winds die down, setting the stage for calmer conditions over the weekend. More sunshine in the outlook also looks to bring warmer weather in the extended forecast.

