‘One bad decision can ruin your life’: Halloween safety for teens and young adults

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple drugs are being cut with fentanyl, leaving many concerned going into the Halloween weekend.

Police want to warn parents this Halloween weekend that teenagers and young adults could come in contact with dangerous drugs at parties.

“You want to make wise decisions because again one bad decision can ruin your life. You go to a club, you’ve been drinking, had a few beers and you’re kind of looser in your decisions and you take this pill and it changes a lot for you or you’re dead,” says Amarillo Police Department Lt. Brandon Jones.

Police say it is important to stay alert.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen and just don’t take something if you don’t know what it is,” says Jones.

Though fentanyl is being disguised as candy, police say it is unlikely to be given out to trick or treaters.

“The fentanyl that’s out there on the streets that looks like candy, they’re trying to sell that. It’s probably going to look different, it’s gonna be packaged different. So you should be able to tell that this isn’t the candy that you’re wanting for your kids,” says APD Sgt. Carla Burr

Burr and Jones stress the importance to make wise decisions this weekend because when it comes to fentanyl, you are one bad decision away from taking your own life.

If you see someone who may be experiencing an overdose, call 911.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.