Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm announces partnership with High Plains Food Bank

Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm
Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm(Maxwell's)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm has announced that it has partnered with the High Plains Food Bank to help fight hunger across the region.

This weekend half of all pumpkin proceeds are going to be donated to fight hunger in the Texas Panhandle.

“This is our last weekend of the Fall Season and we wanted to give back to our wonderful community,” explains Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm owner Larry Borger. “So, we decided to sell the rest of our pumpkins for only $1 each and give half of all the proceeds to the High Plains Food Bank.”

Maxwell’s, which is preparing for its final weekend of the Fall Season this Saturday and Sunday, still has hundreds of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.

“Come out, pick as many pumpkins as you like, pay only $1 each for them, and help some of our neighbors this holiday season,” says Larry. “It’s truly a win-win!”

“This partnership comes at a critical time for the High Plains Food Bank,” explains High Plains Food Bank Executive Director Zack Wilson. “Every dollar donated will provide 14 meals this Thanksgiving for residents throughout our region struggling with food insecurity.”

Maxwell’s is open this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

