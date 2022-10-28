Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls

This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail...
This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), and 14-year-old Liberty German (bottom right).(WPTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation.

Indiana State Police said Friday in a statement that officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news conference but gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The state police advisory says the news conference would include officials from State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service and said law enforcement and prosecutors “will not provide a statement prior to the event.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorge Luis Vargas
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance
Lubbock joins Texas cities in lawsuit against Netflix, Disney and Hulu
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near...
TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray
Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning

Latest News

FILE - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has...
Massive learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on kids
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
Ruben on the Road
2ND CUP: Ruben on the Road; Kelton ISD
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk: No Twitter accounts reinstated until ‘content moderation council’ in place
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide