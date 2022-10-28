The Haunt at Sundown’s inaugural Halloween season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tony Dealessio’s lifelong love of Halloween took over his home’s front yard and has now overgrown it, leading him to open the Haunt at Sundown.

“It’s our first year and we’re still learning a lot but it’s actually gone very very well,” says Tony Dealessio, owner and builder of the Haunt at Sundown. “We’re loving it and having a blast and this has just been it’s all been worth it.”

The 6,000-square-foot building has taken over six years to build and was completely funded by the owner. With all the haunted houses in Amarillo, the owners of the Haunt at Sundown ask for you to add theirs to your list to check out this Halloween weekend.

“Lots of screams lots of people just terrified but in a good fun way. It’s been great everyone’s been having a blast,” says Dealessio. “When people go through they all say the same thing that it’s much better than they expected and it goes on longer than they expect too.”

The owners say after Halloween is over there is more to come.

“People just aren’t ready for Halloween to be over with and they love this kind of stuff year-round,” says Dealessio. “We’re looking at some special dates throughout the year.”

Special dates the owners are considering include Valentines Day and any Friday the 13th.

The Haunt at Sundown is open October 28, 29, 30, and 31 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tickets are 20 dollars.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.