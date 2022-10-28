Family, friends invited to Halloween event at Lake Meredith tomorrow
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to a trunk or treat and showing of Hocus Pocus tomorrow at Lake Meredith.
Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates said trunk or treat starts at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Meredith Amphitheater.
People are encouraged to dress up and enjoy the fun.
