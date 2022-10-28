Who's Hiring?
Family, friends invited to Halloween event at Lake Meredith tomorrow

Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith(none)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT
FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to a trunk or treat and showing of Hocus Pocus tomorrow at Lake Meredith.

Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates said trunk or treat starts at 6:00 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Meredith Amphitheater.

People are encouraged to dress up and enjoy the fun.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

