Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

DPS: Man facing federal charges after finding meth during traffic stop in Carson County

DPS have arrested a man after finding drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.
DPS have arrested a man after finding drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.(DPS)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS have arrested a man after finding meth during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to DPS, On Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 7 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2021 Nissan Sentra traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

A DPS K-9 unit arrived on the scene where the trooper then found multiple plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine in the trunk.

The driver, 22-year-old Brandon Galvan, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from San Diego, to Georgia.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gorge Luis Vargas
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance
A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near...
TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray
Lubbock joins Texas cities in lawsuit against Netflix, Disney and Hulu
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning

Latest News

Jonathan “Jon” Corder – Animal Control Officer
UPDATED: Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies
Stepping Stones Learning Center
Stepping Stones Learning Center hosting book drive raffle in Borger
Lake Meredith
Family, friends invited to Halloween event at Lake Meredith tomorrow
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE