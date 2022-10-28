DPS: Man facing federal charges after finding meth during traffic stop in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS have arrested a man after finding meth during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to DPS, On Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 7 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2021 Nissan Sentra traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

A DPS K-9 unit arrived on the scene where the trooper then found multiple plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine in the trunk.

The driver, 22-year-old Brandon Galvan, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from San Diego, to Georgia.

