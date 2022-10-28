City of Clovis to begin work on 7th street, impacting traffic patterns

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis is set to begin construction on 7th street, resulting in a four month road closure.

According to the report, Beginning Oct. 31, 7th street will be closed from Maple Street to N. Prince Street for approximately four months for utility and construction work.

The City of Clovis asks that you follow detour routes and use alternate routes around construction work.

They also ask that you do not park your vehicle along the street and that you use 6th Street and 8th Street for Residential and Business access during the construction.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.