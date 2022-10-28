Who's Hiring?
Children’s commonly used antibiotic faces supply shortages

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amoxicillin shortages are being seen across the country including in the Panhandle.

The drug treats many illnesses, including ear, nose and throat infections.

Common bacterial infections are treatable with amoxicillin for young children.

The Pharmaceutical Care Center at Texas Tech Physicians says pharmacists are using different package sizes, different strengths in the liquid form of amoxicillin and prorating the dose.

So far, they have been able to work around the shortages constraints that they’re experiencing.

Although there is a shortage, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Tarek Naguib, with Texas Tech physicians of Amarillo, advises parents not to worry.

“People should not have unnecessary panic about this because we have alternative drug called ampicillin which is almost like amoxicillin with minor differences and be utilized for the same purposes,” Naguib says.

