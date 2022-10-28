Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High Sandies and Randall Raiders both take off first team tennis state championship in school history

Video: Amarillo High Sandies and Randall Raiders both take off first team tennis state championship
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time in school history, both the Amarillo High Sandies and Randall Raiders are state champions in team tennis.

The Sandies take the 5A title after taking down Frisco Centennial 10-7 in the state finals down in college station. Meanwhile, the raiders beat the Boerne Greyhounds 10-8 to clinch the 4A title for themselves. For Randall, the victory put the finishing touches on an undefeated season.

Watch and listen above to see the final moments of victory for Randall.

