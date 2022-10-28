Amarillo High hosts Moonlight Madness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight was the annual Moonlight Madness for the basketball programs at Amarillo High. It is a community involved event where fans got the chance to play different games, meet the players from both teams, and watch them scrimmage, have a 3-point contest, and a dunk contest.

“You know, we have done this for a lot of years. Just come out and celebrate these young athletes as we go into our season, so it’s a nice way to kick things off,” said Amarillo High women’s basketball head coach, Jeff Williams.

This night of fun gets the fans excited for the season. Both have a long history of being very dominate programs. Last year, the men’s basketball team made it’s way to the regional finals in the postseason. Even though they graduated three division one players, coach says it is this groups turn.

“I think they are wanting to build on it. We lost some great players, some guys that had a great career here. They are wanting to kind of prove that hey it’s my opportunity,” said Amarillo High men’s basketball head coach, Jason Pillion.

The women’s team made it to the state semifinals. Nine out of ten of their players are returning this year. Coach says he’s excited to see what they do with an extra year of experience.

“We’ve got nine of ten of our players back from a team that went to state last year, so we have a lot of experience. You know, so far there’s good day, there’s bad days. We’re just trying to work it out, but they are working very hard,” said Williams.

The men will open the season November 8th at Estacado and the women will play Cedar Hill in a tournament for their first game November 4th.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.