Amarillo College launches new program for students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is setting a new completion goal for the next three years.

It hopes to raise their completion rate to 80 percent.

The college plans to launch two new programs, Edunav Smartplan and Insights.

According to Edunav’s CEO, the programs will make it easier for students to know which courses they are taking, and when.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.