Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Volleyball Playoffs Begin Next Week; Palo Duro Still Hoping to Get In

Playoffs are Here
Playoffs are Here(Source: KFDA)
By Mike Roden
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Even though the regular season has ended, the Palo Duro Lady Dons still have some work to do to make the postseason.

PD and Plainview finished tied for the final playoff berth out of District 3-5A and will meet for the third time this season to break the tie, after splitting their two district matches.

The two teams will play on Saturday at 10 AM at Tulia Junior High in Tulia with the winner clinching a spot in the playoffs.

The 3-5A champion Amarillo High Lady Sandies will take on Abilene Cooper in Bi-District on Tuesday at 5 PM at the Lubbock Estacado gym.

Tascosa will also play at Estacado as the Lady Rebels face Abilene High at 7 PM on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Caprock starts the playoffs against Abilene Wylie at 6 PM in Levelland. It will mark the first time in 40 years that a Caprock volleyball team has made the playoffs.

District 4-4A champion and number one seed Randall and 3rd seed West Plains have yet to announce first round playoff pairings.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near...
TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray
Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
https://www.newschannel10.com/2022/10/20/city-amarillo-businessman-argue-over-civic-center-lawsui...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations
Lubbock joins Texas cities in lawsuit against Netflix, Disney and Hulu
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

Latest News

The Texas Air and Space Museum is set to host the T-33 N165KK Jet Trainer.
T-33 Jet Trainer set to visit Texas Air & Space Museum
Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting the 22nd annual Christmas In October Gift and Craft Show...
Sharing Hope Ministry hosting Christmas In October
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the 2022 Fall DEA National...
Potter County Sheriff’s Office: Bring unused, expired prescription medication this Saturday
Gorge Luis Vargas
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance
United Way Youth Day: Seeds of Hope
United Way Youth Day: Seeds of Hope