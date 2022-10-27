Volleyball Playoffs Begin Next Week; Palo Duro Still Hoping to Get In

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Even though the regular season has ended, the Palo Duro Lady Dons still have some work to do to make the postseason.

PD and Plainview finished tied for the final playoff berth out of District 3-5A and will meet for the third time this season to break the tie, after splitting their two district matches.

The two teams will play on Saturday at 10 AM at Tulia Junior High in Tulia with the winner clinching a spot in the playoffs.

The 3-5A champion Amarillo High Lady Sandies will take on Abilene Cooper in Bi-District on Tuesday at 5 PM at the Lubbock Estacado gym.

Tascosa will also play at Estacado as the Lady Rebels face Abilene High at 7 PM on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Caprock starts the playoffs against Abilene Wylie at 6 PM in Levelland. It will mark the first time in 40 years that a Caprock volleyball team has made the playoffs.

District 4-4A champion and number one seed Randall and 3rd seed West Plains have yet to announce first round playoff pairings.

