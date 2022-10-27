Who's Hiring?
United Way Youth Day: Seeds of Hope

United Way Youth Day: Seeds of Hope
United Way Youth Day: Seeds of Hope(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More than 300 teens will gather today to plant seeds of hope.

The group of area high schoolers will learn about the needs in their own community and what they can do to make a difference.

“It’s pretty powerful to see some of the students that really grab on to it and go back and do something whether it’s with united way or with another organization,” says Raul Rodarte-Suto, Community Initiatives Manager, United Way of Canyon and Amarillo. “It doesn’t really matter as long as they’re giving back and finding their passion that’s amazing and to be a part of that is pretty powerful for us.”

The united way of Canyon and Amarillo is hosting “youth day” featuring motivational speakers and hands-on volunteer activities.

These activities include making care kits for families fighting homelessness, as well as putting together over 50 bicycles for 2nd graders and making encouraging postcards for veterans, senior citizens, refugee families and first-year college students at West Texas A&M University and Amarillo Community College.

“To encourage them about just very daily life stuff you know hey I’m thinking about you I’m caring about you I’m a stranger but I’m a student who cares about you,” says Rodarte-Suto. “Those little acts of kindness make big changes in our community and the students are understanding that and so they are able to do and be a part of that at youth day.”

The theme for this year is “planting seeds of hope”, focusing on small acts of kindness that make a big change in the community.

“Whether it’s something tiny it matters to somebody else and that matter that effect is big so I think these events are going to do wonders for a lot of the students who want to be part of the solution and they don’t know how to start that,” says Rodarte-Suto. “Let’s kick start that with some small action and maybe take that kindness out to the streets and back to your school.”

