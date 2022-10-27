T-33 Jet Trainer set to visit Texas Air & Space Museum

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Air & Space Museum is set to host the T-33 N165KK Jet Trainer.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a T-33 Jet Trainer will be at the Texas Air & Space Museum.

The aircraft is owned by PGM Aviation in Forth Worth and will be flown by former Amarillo resident, Jim Reynolds.

The aircraft was built in 1950 in Canada and was used in the Royal Canadian Air Force until 2003.

According to FirghterJets, Inc., the T-33 Shooting Star was designed by Clarence Kelly Johnson and manufactured by Lockheed as an American subsonic trainer aircraft during the late 1940s.

The T-33 first flew in March, 1948, and was retired in July, 2017.

Admission for the event is free.

For more information on the event, call 806-335-9159.

