Sharing Hope Ministry hosting Christmas In October
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting the 22nd annual Christmas In October Gift and Craft Show this weekend.
The event will be Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center, South Exhibit Hall.
Cost of admission is $5 and children 12 and under are free.
The show will feature a large bake sale and benefits of Sharing Hope Ministry.
