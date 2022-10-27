Who's Hiring?
Sharing Hope Ministry hosting Christmas In October

Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting the 22nd annual Christmas In October Gift and Craft Show this weekend.
Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting the 22nd annual Christmas In October Gift and Craft Show this weekend.(Sharing Hope Ministry)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting the 22nd annual Christmas In October Gift and Craft Show this weekend.

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center, South Exhibit Hall.

Cost of admission is $5 and children 12 and under are free.

The show will feature a large bake sale and benefits of Sharing Hope Ministry.

