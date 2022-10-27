Sharing Hope Ministry hosting Christmas In October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting the 22nd annual Christmas In October Gift and Craft Show this weekend.

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center, South Exhibit Hall.

Cost of admission is $5 and children 12 and under are free.

The show will feature a large bake sale and benefits of Sharing Hope Ministry.

