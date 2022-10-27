Randall Raiders football team looking to secure district title against Hereford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders football is preparing for their final game of the season against the Hereford Whitefaces. One that could secure a district title and undefeated district season.

If any of that sounds familiar, it may be because the Randall Raiders volleyball team just accomplished the same feat. Now the football team will look to follow suit.

The Raiders head coach Gaylon Selman is trying to make sure his team avoids a letdown after coming off the thrill of victory over the Canyon Eagles in the GOAT game.

“Well, I mean, you definitely fear that a little bit for sure, especially after three straight weeks of really good football teams and you got another good football team to go.” Coach Selman said. “But just with that Canyon game, they get so high for it and so up for it which is awesome. You worry about that crash afterwards a little bit, but we talked to them that, you know you have an opportunity to seal the old outright district championship this week. So, just stay locked in and do what you’ve been doing these last five weeks.”

The Raiders have had their doubters all season, especially after their loss to Canadian. Coach Selman heard some of the noise, but that’s far from his focus.

“For me personally, I don’t go out and go, hey, I need to prove this guy wrong. I listen to Lance [Lanhart] on the radio and he’s talking about that and talking about how a lot of people counted Randall dead after the Canadian game or something like that is what he said. So, that’s something you kind of smile about, but I’m not out to prove people wrong. I’m out to make Randall the best football team we can possibly be and make good solid men that know how to work hard and bust their tail. That’s what we focus on all the time.”

