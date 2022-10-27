Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘The primary concern is the reproductive effects’: Toxins expert explains dangers of BPA’s

Due to the recent recall on active wear, Dr Jim Rogers, shares vital information on things you need to know regarding BPAs.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the recent recall on activewear, we talked to regents professor and coordinator of West Texas A&M Environmental Science Program, Dr. Jim Rogers on what you should know regarding BPAs.

BPA’s are basically a plastic material used in a variety of products and is a chemical that has been used for ages.

It is considered a reproductive toxin; an endocrine disruptor (it mimics estrogen) impacting the reproductive system and the success of ovaries.

There are four ways in which BPA’s can enter the human body:

  1. Orally
  2. Dermally
  3. Inhalation
  4. Injection
Due to the recent recall on active wear, we talked to regents professor and Coordinator of West...
Due to the recent recall on active wear, we talked to regents professor and Coordinator of West Texas A&M Environmental Science Program, Dr Jim Rogers on what you should know regarding BPAs(eartheasy)

The recommended daily limit of BPAs varies depending on the state your in. In other words, Texas’ daily recommended limit will differ from that in California.

Dr. Rogers says the daily limit you can intake without experiencing adverse effects is 3,000mg of BPA. California’s daily limit is 3mg.

“In environmental toxicology, if we make a mistake, we want to ‘err’ on the side of protection, not on the side of somebody having a negative effect,” says Dr. Rogers.

People who are at risk and should be aware of BPA consumption are women who are wanting to reproduce and prepubescents children.

“The primary concern is the reproductive effects and developmental effects. If you expose someone to a large amount of an estrogen mimic that could basically cause developmental changes, especially with for for the very young,” says Rogers.

Exceeding the daily limit of BPAs can cause behavioral issues, developmental issues, reproductive changes, weight loss and weight gain.

Dr. Jim Rogers, Coordinator of West Texas A&M Environmental Science Program and Regents Professor of Environmental Science says, “Limit the amount of time you wear those those garments, don’t sleep in them or live in them all the time. Don’t let your children play with gas station receipts, there is a lot of things that we can do. don’t put plastic utensils and materials in the dishwasher.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near...
TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray
Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Lubbock joins Texas cities in lawsuit against Netflix, Disney and Hulu
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
https://www.newschannel10.com/2022/10/20/city-amarillo-businessman-argue-over-civic-center-lawsui...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations

Latest News

Authorities seized more than 12 pounds of fentanyl and arrested two people over the weekend in...
Authorities seize more than 12 pounds of fentanyl, arrest 2 in Carson County
Bank of America gave $50,000 to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo today. (Source:...
Bank of America gives $50,000 to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club today
Firehouse Subs restaurants in Amarillo are giving free subs to first responders tomorrow.
Firehouse giving free subs to first responders on Friday
The Texas Air and Space Museum is set to host the T-33 N165KK Jet Trainer.
T-33 Jet Trainer set to visit Texas Air & Space Museum