‘The primary concern is the reproductive effects’: Toxins expert explains dangers of BPA’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the recent recall on activewear, we talked to regents professor and coordinator of West Texas A&M Environmental Science Program, Dr. Jim Rogers on what you should know regarding BPAs.

BPA’s are basically a plastic material used in a variety of products and is a chemical that has been used for ages.

It is considered a reproductive toxin; an endocrine disruptor (it mimics estrogen) impacting the reproductive system and the success of ovaries.

There are four ways in which BPA’s can enter the human body:

Orally Dermally Inhalation Injection

The recommended daily limit of BPAs varies depending on the state your in. In other words, Texas’ daily recommended limit will differ from that in California.

Dr. Rogers says the daily limit you can intake without experiencing adverse effects is 3,000mg of BPA. California’s daily limit is 3mg.

“In environmental toxicology, if we make a mistake, we want to ‘err’ on the side of protection, not on the side of somebody having a negative effect,” says Dr. Rogers.

People who are at risk and should be aware of BPA consumption are women who are wanting to reproduce and prepubescents children.

“The primary concern is the reproductive effects and developmental effects. If you expose someone to a large amount of an estrogen mimic that could basically cause developmental changes, especially with for for the very young,” says Rogers.

Exceeding the daily limit of BPAs can cause behavioral issues, developmental issues, reproductive changes, weight loss and weight gain.

Dr. Jim Rogers, Coordinator of West Texas A&M Environmental Science Program and Regents Professor of Environmental Science says, “Limit the amount of time you wear those those garments, don’t sleep in them or live in them all the time. Don’t let your children play with gas station receipts, there is a lot of things that we can do. don’t put plastic utensils and materials in the dishwasher.”

