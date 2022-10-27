Who's Hiring?
Potter County Sheriff’s Office: Bring unused, expired prescription medication this Saturday

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the 2022 Fall DEA National...
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the 2022 Fall DEA National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative.(U.S. Marine Corps / Rodolfo E. Toro)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the 2022 Fall DEA National Pharmaceutical Take Back Initiative.

The event will be this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Fe Building at 9th and S. Polk, using the main entrance.

The sheriff’s office asks residents to bring any unused, expired, over the counter or prescription medicines that they need to get rid of.

They asks residents to bring nothing with needles or any kind of aerosol cans or any inhalers.

A deputy will be present to show you where to dump the drugs in the storage box.

