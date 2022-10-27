Game of the Week: Tascosa vs Lubbock Cooper

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school football season is coming to an end. It’s time for district champions to be decided. The largest district that features teams from Amarillo will have its champion decided in our Game of the Week. It’s the second straight week our game of the week focuses in on a matchup that will likely decide a district championship as the Tascosa Rebels take on the Lubbock Cooper Pirates.

“I think it is. I think numbers wise it is the district championship.” Tascosa head coach Kenneth Plunk told reporters this week. “I think it’s an exciting game. It almost seems like this game has been brewing for the last several years because both of us have been made playoff runs. We don’t know anything about Lubbock Cooper. We’ve never played them. We got a whole lot of respect for them. I don’t think they know a whole lot about us. So, it’s kind of a neat matchup, but I think it’s one that’s been brewing for the last several years.”

The reason these two teams have never faced off is because Lubbock Cooper is in the midst of a huge spike in students. In 2014. the Pirates were classified as a 3A team.

Since then, they’ve climbed the ranks of 5A and now reside in the same district as Tascosa.

“It may be a little atypical for this area, but it’s not atypical around Dallas.” Coach Plunk said of Lubbock Cooper’s rise up the ranks. “You’ll have a school that’ll go from a sleepy... you know, Prosper, to a big 6A or I’ll take the perfect example. My sophomore year we beat Allen Texas in the third round of the playoffs at Texas stadium and we were a 4A. Now, they’re 7000 students and Kilgore is 1100. So, it’s not uncommon around the state. It might be a little atypical for this area. We haven’t had those schools, those metro or suburban schools that blow up.”

Both teams come into the game boasting 7-1 records and both are unbeaten in district at 4-0, but all that gets thrown out Friday night. For two teams facing off for the first time ever, it doesn’t get much better than this.

