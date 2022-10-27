Firehouse giving free subs to first responders on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firehouse Subs restaurants in Amarillo are giving free subs to first responders tomorrow.

The free subs is in celebration of National First Responders Day on Friday.

All firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs are invited to come into the restaurant in-uniform or with a valid ID.

They will get a free medium sub with any purchase.

The two Firehouse restaurants in Amarillo are located at 1901 S. Georgia St. and 3450 S. Soncy Rd. Std. 100.

