Couple sentenced for shooting boy with BB gun; child forced to eat off floor during years of torture

Donald Gunderman and Danielle Pascale pleaded guilty in September 2022, to charges that include kidnapping, endangering children and tampering with evidence. (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A man and woman convicted of torturing a young boy for years were sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison, WOIO reported.

Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.

The two pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charges that include kidnapping, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Gunderman and Pascale “physically assaulted, tortured and starved” the boy, who is now 10 years old, for years before their arrest in September 2021.

Investigators said the child told case workers that in some incidents, he was shot repeatedly with a BB gun, tied to a chair or made to stand up overnight without any sleep, and forced to eat food off the floor after Gunderman stepped on it.

The judge said the boy has since recovered and is doing better with schoolwork and family.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

