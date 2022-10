AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers, and a few thundershowers, increase in coverage Thursday night, then decrease in coverage on Friday. The storm system responsible for the rain will also push some cooler air across the Panhandle, no wintry precipitation expected. The storm moves past the region in time for the weekend with lots of sun and highs in the 60s.

