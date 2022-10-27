Bank of America gives $50,000 to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bank of America gave $50,000 to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo today.

The grant is from Bank of Americato Advance Youth Development and Economic Mobility in Amarillo, a press release said.

The money will go to increasing critical services for low-income youth and families.

This will help the club provide more after school programs and recreational activities for children.

The press release said 86 percent of the students who go to the Mavericks Boys and Girls Club live below the poverty line.

