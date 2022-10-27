Who's Hiring?
Authorities seize more than 12 pounds of fentanyl, arrest 2 in Carson County

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized more than 12 pounds of fentanyl and arrested two people over the weekend in Carson County.

Texas Department of Public Safety said about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday , a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling east on Interstate 40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the trooper found five plastic-wrapped bundles of fentanyl powder and four plastic-wrapped bags of fentanyl pills in a tool box in the bed of the pickup truck.

TxDPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agents were called to investigate the drug bust.

Officials said the driver, 27-year-old Jaciento Cardenas and the passenger, 54-year-old Saria Ordonez, both of Baja, Calif., were booked into Randall County jail on felony possession of a controlled substance charges.

Officials said the drugs were being transported from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City, Okla.

