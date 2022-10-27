American State Bank partners with second-largest shareholder in quarterback Patrick Mahomes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - American State Bank has announced a partnership with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thursday.

According to a press release, the partnership comes as the bank looks to accelerate its expansion plans and digital transformation. As part of this buildout across state in the markets of Lubbock, Amarillo, Plainview and Dallas-Fort Worth, Mahomes has become a significant stakeholder in ASB.

The press release says Mahomes is a long-time ASB client, and is now the second-largest shareholder of the 110-year-old bank as it reimagines its brand with innovation, impactful partnerships and progressive thinking to not only expand their services within Texas, but to evolve into a disruptor of the new digital economy.

“I opened my first account with American State Bank when I was just 16-years old,” said Mahomes. “From my time at Texas Tech and throughout my career in Kansas City, ASB has been a constant in my life and I’m proud to join the ownership group during its transformation into a major player in the Lubbock market, Texas and the new digital economy.”

The release said this weekend, Mahomes will be inducted into the Texas Tech University Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame with a ceremony, sponsored by ASB, during halftime of the Texas Tech versus Baylor game. The quarterback was unanimously voted in to become the eighth member of the prestigious group, and his name will be unveiled on the West Stadium Building of Jones AT&T Stadium.

“As a life-long Texan, to have the opportunity to team up with someone as inspirational as Patrick as we transform ASB from a local bank in our great state to a global bank of the future is a dream come true,” said Brandon Steele, Chairman of American State Bank. “We’re excited to be supporting this weekend’s celebratory events at Texas Tech and look forward to our shared successes in the future.

The announcement coincides with the bank making substantial moves in the Lubbock market as it has hired more than 35 employees and will be opening a branch at 6502 Slide Road, all during 2022.

