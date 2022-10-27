Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

American State Bank partners with second-largest shareholder in quarterback Patrick Mahomes

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - American State Bank has announced a partnership with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thursday.

According to a press release, the partnership comes as the bank looks to accelerate its expansion plans and digital transformation. As part of this buildout across state in the markets of Lubbock, Amarillo, Plainview and Dallas-Fort Worth, Mahomes has become a significant stakeholder in ASB.

The press release says Mahomes is a long-time ASB client, and is now the second-largest shareholder of the 110-year-old bank as it reimagines its brand with innovation, impactful partnerships and progressive thinking to not only expand their services within Texas, but to evolve into a disruptor of the new digital economy.

“I opened my first account with American State Bank when I was just 16-years old,” said Mahomes. “From my time at Texas Tech and throughout my career in Kansas City, ASB has been a constant in my life and I’m proud to join the ownership group during its transformation into a major player in the Lubbock market, Texas and the new digital economy.”

The release said this weekend, Mahomes will be inducted into the Texas Tech University Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame with a ceremony, sponsored by ASB, during halftime of the Texas Tech versus Baylor game. The quarterback was unanimously voted in to become the eighth member of the prestigious group, and his name will be unveiled on the West Stadium Building of Jones AT&T Stadium.

“As a life-long Texan, to have the opportunity to team up with someone as inspirational as Patrick as we transform ASB from a local bank in our great state to a global bank of the future is a dream come true,” said Brandon Steele, Chairman of American State Bank. “We’re excited to be supporting this weekend’s celebratory events at Texas Tech and look forward to our shared successes in the future.

The announcement coincides with the bank making substantial moves in the Lubbock market as it has hired more than 35 employees and will be opening a branch at 6502 Slide Road, all during 2022.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near...
TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray
Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Lubbock joins Texas cities in lawsuit against Netflix, Disney and Hulu
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
https://www.newschannel10.com/2022/10/20/city-amarillo-businessman-argue-over-civic-center-lawsui...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations

Latest News

Bank of America gave $50,000 to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo today. (Source:...
Bank of America gives $50,000 to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club today
Firehouse Subs restaurants in Amarillo are giving free subs to first responders tomorrow.
Firehouse giving free subs to first responders on Friday
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The Texas Air and Space Museum is set to host the T-33 N165KK Jet Trainer.
T-33 Jet Trainer set to visit Texas Air & Space Museum
Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw speaks at a border security briefing at Texas DPS regional...
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting