Amarillo ISD special education students learn about employment opportunities

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Today special need students from Amarillo ISD went to businesses throughout the community and were able to experience hands-on training performing daily job activities.

Amerigroup, Region 16 and Texas Workforce Solutions partnered with Amarillo ISD to help enhance employment opportunities for students by connecting them to employers who celebrate diversity and inclusion in their workplace.

“We had a committee that got these kids interest’s, their job interests based on what they wanted to do in life then we reached out to local businesses and all the local businesses we reached out to were very happy to be on board and have these students come work,” said Camelia Alonzo, Amerigroup Community Relations Representative.

The nationwide campaign “Disability Mentoring Day” allows students with special needs to explore career options available to them after high school.

For more information on jobs available for people with disabilities, click here.

