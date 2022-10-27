Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance

Gorge Luis Vargas
Gorge Luis Vargas(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

According to the release, 39-year-old, Gorge Luis Vargas is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance.

Vargas is 6 feet tall and weighs 235 pounds.

He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Vargas’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

