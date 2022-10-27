Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face...
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face charges of child neglect and abuse.(Ashland Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A toddler died five days after being found alone in a motel in Virginia, police said in a news release Thursday.

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, now face charges of child neglect and abuse.

According to the Ashland Police Department, officers were called to a motel Oct. 15 for a medical emergency involving a 2-year-old.

“Upon arrival, the child was discovered alone in the motel room in medical distress,” the Ashland Police Department said in a news release. “APD officers began life-saving measures until Hanover Fire/EMS personnel arrived on the scene.”

The toddler was taken to the hospital and died Oct. 20.

No other details were released in this case.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near...
TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray
Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
https://www.newschannel10.com/2022/10/20/city-amarillo-businessman-argue-over-civic-center-lawsui...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations
Lubbock joins Texas cities in lawsuit against Netflix, Disney and Hulu
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say
FILE PHOTO - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert...
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe
This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's memoir.
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10