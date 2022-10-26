WTAMU’s Kids Kollege daycare receives $300,000 to help parents pay for childcare

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over $300,000 have been used by parents to help cover rising childcare cost at West Texas A&M University’s Kids Kollege.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, affordable and available childcare has become a crisis for parents.

In response to keep childcare centers open, the Texas Workforce Commission has awarded Kids Kollege the Child Care Relief Fund.

Kids Kollege says it will help with daycare operating costs, utilities, medical supplies and provide financial assistance for childcare costs so student parents can earn their degrees.

The number of students that have been able to benefit from childcare assistance has grown from as few as 15 families a semester to around 45 families in most fall and spring semesters through WT’S Childcare Assistance Program.

The program started in February 2016 from The Brumley Foundation, The W.H and Mary Ellen Cobb Chartable Trus, and Kimble Foundation.

After receiving the relief fund, Kids Kollege is now able to continue to provide financial assistance to eligible families.

WTAMU students and non-students have the opportunity to receive help with childcare costs through May 2023.

For more information to see if you qualify for childcare assistance, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.