WTAMU to hold newest installment of Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series

West Texas A&M University is set to hold the 2022 installment of WT’s Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series.(WTAMU)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is set to hold the 2022 installment of WT’s Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series.

Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer at AT&T, will talk about how a “treat people right attitude” laid out by former AT&T executive and WT alumnus Stan Sigman, has set the tone for AT&T’s response to Hurricane Ian.

“That was a value that Stan lived and that he expected from others-not just empathy and respect, but taking direct action when people need help,” McElfresh said.

McElfresh will discuss Sigman’s leadership philosophies and how they still influence him and the company with the community and with students from WT’s Paul Engler College of Business.

The discussion will be held on Oct. 27, at 9 a.m., in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the Canyon campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

McElfresh was able to see Sigman’s leadership abilities in action when Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005.

“Stan helped us prepare for the worse, and we went on to execute our restoration flawlessly,”McElfresh said. “Stan himself was on the scene, and he made sure AT&T supported not only its employees, many of whom lost everything, but also our customers, who were suffering greatly.

In addition to working closely with first responders and government agencies and supplying food, water and charging stations, AT&T waived overage fees and let other people tap into their AT&T network.

“Stan’s example of how we respond in a disaster is a lesson we still carry through today,” McElfresh said.

McElfresh will also hold a private session with College of Business faculty and students and record an episode of the Sigman leadership and Innovation podcast.

