Tyson Foods moves COVID-19 case filed by 38 workers from state to federal court

Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods filed court documents Tuesday to reopen its efforts to move a case filed against it by employees over operations at the start of COVID-19.
By Kevin Welch and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson Foods filed court documents Tuesday to reopen its efforts to move a case filed against the company by employees over operations at the start of COVID-19.

In court documents, the company argues the case belongs in federal court because it kept production going at its Amarillo plant in response to orders from President Trump.

The 38 people suing argue Tyson was negligent in not providing adequate protection from the disease and keeping production going when many businesses pausing operations.

