TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near Sunray.

About 10:05 a.m. this morning, 48-year-old Gretchen Houser, of Sunray was driving northbound in a 2011 Toyota Venza on Farm-to-Market Road 119, about five miles southwest of Sunray, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

About that same time, 36-year-old Zachary Hooks, of Texhoma, Okla., was driving southbound on Farm-to-Market Road 119 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

For unknown reasons, the Toyota drifted into the southbound lane in the path of the Chevrolet.

Hooks swerved into the northbound lane to avoid a crash, but the Toyota traveled back into its original lane, colliding head-on with the Chevrolet.

Houser was pronounced dead on scene of the crash and Hooks was airlifted to an Amarillo hospital with serious injuries.

TxDPS said Houser was not wearing a seatbelt and that Hooks was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.