Turkey shortage puts strain onto restaurants for the holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The turkey shortage has hit restaurants in the Panhandle, causing some menu changes.

Crazy Larry’s BBQ and Spicy Mike’s BBQ are just two restaurants in the area that are impacted by the turkey shortage this year.

Spicy Mike’s BBQ says they may not see its usual turkey until next year.

“I was told this morning that we’re not going to be able to get these turkey breasts until maybe spring,’ said Mike Havens, owner and pit master of Spicy Mike’s BBQ.

Havens says their usual Saturday special, turkey, has had to change due to the shortage.

“Our smoked turkey was our special every Saturday. We have not been able to have that special we’ve been changing our specials up we offer smoked meatloaf, and pork loin,” said Havens.

Crazy Larry’s BBQ has also been hit by the shortage, saying all three of its distributors are out.

“We placed our order, which was last week for our turkeys. and we got the paperwork saying of course they’re out. We tried this week again and they’re out nobody has,” said Larry McDowell, co-owner of Crazy Larry’s BBQ.

Crazy Larry’s BBQ also says though they have had to raise its prices slightly this year, they do not have plans to do so again, even if they get turkey.

“I don’t plan on going up on anything unless I just have to,” said McDowell.

Usual Thanksgiving traditions are currently up in the air this year for both restaurants, saying until they can get turkey, neither know what they will be serving.

“In the past we have offered, you know turkey by the pound and sides to go with it, so that may change things up a little bit this year,” said Havens.

Both spots are working toward other solutions for the time being, but want to thank customers for being understanding, and continuing to come.

“I’m not sure what we’re going to do this year, just trying to fill that gap, but do whatever it takes bring people in,” said Havens.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.