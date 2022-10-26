Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.
Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.(Gardendale Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning.

According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank.

Banks said the theft happened around 5 a.m.

Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Aaron Bret Young, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
https://www.newschannel10.com/2022/10/20/city-amarillo-businessman-argue-over-civic-center-lawsui...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
A federal appeals court put Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on pause for now.
Legal challenge leaves student loan debt forgiveness program in limbo
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Judge orders former Trump chief of staff to testify in Georgia election probe
The program is on pause while a court considers a legal challenge from six Republican-led states.
Student loan debt forgiveness plan on pause for now