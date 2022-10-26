Sunny & windy, at least for Today

Sunshine is set to continue for your Wednesday, however, we won’t enjoy the calm winds we saw yesterday. Winds will pick up out of the south this afternoon to about 15 to 25 mph with gusts pushing 40 possible. The silver lining though is thanks to our recent moisture, and the fact it is not a dry southwest wind, fire danger is not a major concern today, so winds will be more of an inconvenience than anything else. Expect daytime highs in the 60s and 70s.

Our next shot at rain looks to arrive late Thursday into Friday, with thunderstorms possible with an incoming cold front that will drop us into the 50s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.