Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Southwest AMBUCS hosting Gobble Wobble turkey drive

Gobble Wobble
Gobble Wobble(Southwest AMBUCs)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest AMBUCS is hosting its 15th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive to help families in need.

The turkey drive runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 16.

The turkeys will be available for pickup at ABMUCS’ trailer located at Westgate Mall or by delivery starting on Nov. 19.

Participants who donate $100 will receive an Edes smoked turkey (around 12 pounds to 14 pounds), will purchase a frozen turkey to a family in need, and support the Amtryke program “Inspiring Mobility & Independence.”

Anyone who would like to buy a turkey through the drive can do so here or by calling (806) 236-8888.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Aaron Bret Young, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
https://www.newschannel10.com/2022/10/20/city-amarillo-businessman-argue-over-civic-center-lawsui...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations

Latest News

panhandle community services
Panhandle Community Services event to have free energy saving tips
Tyson Foods filed court documents Tuesday to reopen its efforts to move a case filed against it...
Tyson Foods moves COVID-19 case filed by 38 workers from state to federal court
CRIME
VIDEO: Man facing federal charges after DPS finds $1.1 million worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
West Texas A&M University is set to hold the 2022 installment of WT’s Stan Sigman Leadership...
WTAMU to hold newest installment of Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series