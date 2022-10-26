Southwest AMBUCS hosting Gobble Wobble turkey drive
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest AMBUCS is hosting its 15th annual Gobble Wobble turkey drive to help families in need.
The turkey drive runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 16.
The turkeys will be available for pickup at ABMUCS’ trailer located at Westgate Mall or by delivery starting on Nov. 19.
Participants who donate $100 will receive an Edes smoked turkey (around 12 pounds to 14 pounds), will purchase a frozen turkey to a family in need, and support the Amtryke program “Inspiring Mobility & Independence.”
Anyone who would like to buy a turkey through the drive can do so here or by calling (806) 236-8888.
