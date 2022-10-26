Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Snapology offering S.T.E.A.M. classes to home school students in Amarillo

Snapology is offering STEM and STEAM classes to home school students of Amarillo.
Snapology is offering STEM and STEAM classes to home school students of Amarillo.(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snapology is offering STEM and STEAM classes (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) to home school students of Amarillo.

Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Snapology offers classes touching on science technology engineering math and art; more specifically robotics and animation.

Owner and operator of Snapology in Amarillo, Bobby Payne says that it differs from other after school STEM programs due to their curriculum and the environment they can offer.

He also says they offer tested curriculum, that is thorough with an educational target that is fun and engaging for the kids.

“Basically, we help facilitate a love for learning and that’s the most important thing. For me, a love for learning helps kids to see talents that they wouldn’t have otherwise, or even creating that ability to persevere through the challenges. That’s the thing I hope when kids are a part of our programs, they take away,” says Payne.

Payne went on to share the reason why providing STEM and STEAM classes to home school kids is so important.

“A lot of kids aren’t exposed to robotics, aren’t exposed to engineering concepts, aren’t exposed to programming and if we do that at a young age we can highlight talents and opportunities for kids,” said Payne.

Payne says starting next month on Thursdays, Snapology is offering special steam classes gauged towards kids ages four to six.

To find out more about Snapology and the classes they offer, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Aaron Bret Young, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
https://www.newschannel10.com/2022/10/20/city-amarillo-businessman-argue-over-civic-center-lawsui...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations

Latest News

Gobble Wobble
Southwest AMBUCS hosting Gobble Wobble turkey drive
A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near...
TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray
Peter and the Wolf
The Amarillo Symphony continues “Kinderkonzerts” live orchestra concerts for young children
As children prepare to celebrate Halloween, parents need to make sure they are prepared too to...
The Bridge: Supervision is key to keep your kids safe this Halloween