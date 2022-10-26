Snapology offering S.T.E.A.M. classes to home school students in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snapology is offering STEM and STEAM classes (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) to home school students of Amarillo.

Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Snapology offers classes touching on science technology engineering math and art; more specifically robotics and animation.

Owner and operator of Snapology in Amarillo, Bobby Payne says that it differs from other after school STEM programs due to their curriculum and the environment they can offer.

He also says they offer tested curriculum, that is thorough with an educational target that is fun and engaging for the kids.

“Basically, we help facilitate a love for learning and that’s the most important thing. For me, a love for learning helps kids to see talents that they wouldn’t have otherwise, or even creating that ability to persevere through the challenges. That’s the thing I hope when kids are a part of our programs, they take away,” says Payne.

Payne went on to share the reason why providing STEM and STEAM classes to home school kids is so important.

“A lot of kids aren’t exposed to robotics, aren’t exposed to engineering concepts, aren’t exposed to programming and if we do that at a young age we can highlight talents and opportunities for kids,” said Payne.

Payne says starting next month on Thursdays, Snapology is offering special steam classes gauged towards kids ages four to six.

To find out more about Snapology and the classes they offer, click here.

