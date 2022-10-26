Registration for 2022 Women in Science Endeavors Conference now open

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the 2022 WISE Conference, sponsored by Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, is now open.

The 2022 WISE Conference is set to be held on Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the AmTech Career Academy.

WISE is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics conference held every year for girls who are in the 6th, 7th and 8th grade, and includes hands-on activities led by women in STEM fields.

Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, the sponsor of the event, has been an active supporter of WISE since 2010.

“Encouraging STEM in early education plays a key role in the enthusiasm and pursuit of classes and future career fields of study,” said Kari Hollandsworh, Golden Spread CEO and WISE Committee Treasurer. “Stem education enables our next generation of innovators by creating critical thinkers and increasing science literacy. Golden Spread is proud to be a supporter of the WISE conference.”

According to the release, the goal of WISE over the last 30 years has been to positively impact the career choice of middle school girls by engaging them with fun, relevant STEM-related activities.

“The conference has been going strong since 1989,” said Stacy Sanning, P.E., Golden Spread Manager, Member Programs and Services, and current WISE Committee Chair. “In fact, that is our theme for this year, ‘1989 WISE Original.’ I am so grateful to have been apart of this program for the past 17 years. It is amazing to see middle school girls having fun with math and science activities.”

The deadline for registration for the event is Oct. 28. Tickets for the conference are $15 and include a light breakfast, three STEM activates/sessions, lunch, t-shirt, and a souvenir bag.

To register for the event, click here.

For information on scholarships or registration, call 806-318-8426.

