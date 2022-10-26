Randall Raiders volleyball team celebrates district title after win over Perryton

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders officially celebrated their district championship on their home floor and completed an undefeated district season. The Raiders only lost two sets in the entirety of district play.

In the final game of the season, Randall made quick work of Perryton just as they have with most of their opponents this season. Layla Romero and Kandree Perez were among the Raiders top performers in the regular season finale.

After the final point, Randall players grabbed the district trophy and began celebrating with their teammates and classmates.

“This is everything we’ve worked for.” Raiders head coach Haleigh Burns told NewsChannel10 sports. “To be district champions and to be holding that gold ball is just really sweet to be doing with this group. We got to celebrate senior night tonight and this group of seniors was my first freshman class here at Randall and so, it’s just things coming full circle and that just makes everything so much better and just to see them get that moment has been really special as a coach.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.