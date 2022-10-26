Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Randall Raiders volleyball team celebrates district title after win over Perryton

By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders officially celebrated their district championship on their home floor and completed an undefeated district season. The Raiders only lost two sets in the entirety of district play.

In the final game of the season, Randall made quick work of Perryton just as they have with most of their opponents this season. Layla Romero and Kandree Perez were among the Raiders top performers in the regular season finale.

After the final point, Randall players grabbed the district trophy and began celebrating with their teammates and classmates.

“This is everything we’ve worked for.” Raiders head coach Haleigh Burns told NewsChannel10 sports. “To be district champions and to be holding that gold ball is just really sweet to be doing with this group. We got to celebrate senior night tonight and this group of seniors was my first freshman class here at Randall and so, it’s just things coming full circle and that just makes everything so much better and just to see them get that moment has been really special as a coach.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Aaron Bret Young, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
https://www.newschannel10.com/2022/10/20/city-amarillo-businessman-argue-over-civic-center-lawsui...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations

Latest News

Winner of Randall and Canyon game gets this unique trophy
Randall wins annual ‘GOAT’ game
Coach Hughes talks about his team's victory over Central Washington.
West Texas A&M football head coach Hunter Hughes talks about how his team bounced back against Central Washington
Marcello Tortoreo practicing in preperation for the upcoming hockey season.
Goat of the Week: Marcello Tortoreo
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE STUDIO B