Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation into the death of four individuals is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit following a Wednesday morning house fire in South Lubbock.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers saw the house was on fire. Officers were not able to go inside the house, and they evacuated the neighboring homes for safety.

At 1:16 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched to the home, according to LFR officials.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was on the scene at 1:22 a.m. at which point the home was engulfed. LFR was able to contain the flames to the single residence and the fire was out by 2:09 a.m.

Once inside, investigators found four deceased individuals who were later identified as 46-year-old Angelica Vasquez, 18-year-old Felipe Madrid, 15-year-old Andres Madrid, and 48-year-old William Boyles.

Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue, and the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office all responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Police say “there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.”

Lubbock ISD released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to share the heartbreaking news of losing Lubbock High School students Felipe and Andres Madrid in this morning’s house fire tragedy. The Lubbock ISD family sends our thoughts and condolences to their family and all those who knew them.

Felipe and Andres were both talented and beloved students, and a loss of this magnitude can result in a wide range of emotions as children and adults process their feelings. Lubbock ISD crisis counselors and therapy dogs will be on campus at Lubbock High for the remainder of the week, and available as long as needed.

“The death of Felipe and Andres Madrid is devastating news,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo. “On behalf of the entire Lubbock ISD family, I express our heartfelt sympathy to their family, friends, and classmates during this very difficult time.”

