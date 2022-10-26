Panhandle Community Services event to have free energy saving tips

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is hosting an event where people can learn some energy saving tips.

The National Weatherization Day Celebration is this Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 901 N. Hayden St.

The event will have experts from Atmos Energy and Xcel Energy, local resources and a free lunch.

Also, Panhandle Community Services said people at the event can receive free energy saving products, coloring books and more.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.