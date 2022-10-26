Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Panhandle Community Services event to have free energy saving tips

panhandle community services
panhandle community services(n/a)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is hosting an event where people can learn some energy saving tips.

The National Weatherization Day Celebration is this Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 901 N. Hayden St.

The event will have experts from Atmos Energy and Xcel Energy, local resources and a free lunch.

Also, Panhandle Community Services said people at the event can receive free energy saving products, coloring books and more.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Aaron Bret Young, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
https://www.newschannel10.com/2022/10/20/city-amarillo-businessman-argue-over-civic-center-lawsui...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations

Latest News

Gobble Wobble
Southwest AMBUCS hosting Gobble Wobble turkey drive
Tyson Foods filed court documents Tuesday to reopen its efforts to move a case filed against it...
Tyson Foods moves COVID-19 case filed by 38 workers from state to federal court
West Texas A&M University is set to hold the 2022 installment of WT’s Stan Sigman Leadership...
WTAMU to hold newest installment of Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series
Registration for the 2022 WISE Conference, sponsored by Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, is...
Registration for 2022 Women in Science Endeavors Conference now open