High school volleyball regular season ends, onto the postseason

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school volleyball teams across the Texas Panhandle wrapped up their regular seasons yesterday. A lot of those teams are looking forward to the playoffs starting next week.

The number one ranked, back-to-back state champs, the Bushland Lady Falcons, won their 11th straight district title after a sweep over River Road last night.

The Lady Falcons have complied a great resume over the years, but the most interesting stat is that this program has not lost a district game since 2011. That is over 10 years without a district loss, and that equals an 82 game district winning streak.

Bushland ended their regular season 35-4 (8-0) and are looking to go for their third straight state title.

In District 4-4A, there have been a lot of dominate teams: Randall, Hereford, and West Plains. For it’s inaugural season, West Plains’ Coach Cornelius has built a great program for the wolves.

Randall captured the district title going undefeated in district play. Hereford, West Plains, and Pampa will also join Randall in the playoffs.

In District 3-5A, Amarillo High finished undefeated in district play giving them the district title. Tascosa and Caprock will also make an appearance in the playoffs. For Palo Duro and Plainview, both teams finished 1-7 in district, so they will have a ‘play-in’ match this Saturday at 10 A.M. at Tulia Jr. High School to see who will get that last playoff spot. Palo Duro’s Coach Clark says that her team is excited to maybe have a chance to make a postseason run.

“You know, I really think it is going to come down to who has more heart, who has more hustle, and who’s willing to do what it takes. The last record we were able to find was 1995 that Palo Duro went to the playoffs and so they really, really want to make a difference and make it this year. I really believe they can put int he work and get it done,” said Palo Duro head coach, Anslee Jefferies Clark.

The Highland Park Hornets also captured the district title finishing 32-7 (8-0) and undefeated in district play.

District 3-5A Standings:

1. Amarillo Sandies 31-9 (8-0) *District Champs

2. Tascosa Rebels 23-17 (6-2)

3. Caprock Longhorns 22-17 (4-4)

4. Palo Duro Dons 15-21 (1-7) *Play-In Match

4. Plainview Bulldogs 13-26 (1-7) *Play-In Match

District 4-4A Standings:

1. Randall Raiders 33-8 (14-0) *District Champs

2. Hereford Whitefaces 33-8 (12-2)

3. West Plains Wolves 31-8 (9-5)

4. Pampa Harvesters 25-14 (8-6)

5. Dumas Demons 24-19 (6-8)

6. Canyon Eagles 10-31 (5-9)

7. Borger Bulldogs 16-20 (2-12)

8. Perryton Rangers 11-24 (0-14)

District 1-3A Standings:

1. Bushland Falcons 34-4 (8-0) *District Champs

2. Friona Chieftans 20-14 (5-3)

3. Dalhart Wolves 15-19 (4-4)

4. River Road 13-18 (3-5)

5. Dimmitt Bobcats 3-30 (0-8)

District 2-3A Standings:

1. Shallowater Mustangs 35-4 (8-0) *District Champs

2. Childress Bobcats 18-13 (5-3)

3. Idalou Wildcats 19-19 (3-5)

4. Littlefield Wildcats 16-12 (2-6)

5. Tulia Hornets 12-19 (1-7)

District 1-2A Standings:

1. Highland Park Hornets 32-7 (8-0) *District Champs

2. West Texas Comanches 14-16 (5-3)

3. Sanford-Fritch 15-16 (4-4)

4. Vega Longhorns 11-20 (3-5)

5. Memphis Cyclones 8-19 (0-8)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.