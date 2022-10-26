fall fire danger continues despite colder weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The temperature is going down as the panhandle enters the fall season, but Texas A&M Forest Service officials explain how fire danger isn’t going away.

Several factors go into high fire dangers in the fall. Some include plants drying out, above-average temperatures this fall and winter, and lower humidity. TFS says dry plants are the fuel for wildfires but plants won’t be dormant until a certain weather event.

“Once that first freeze comes in it will dry out all the live vegetation and put it in its dormancy,” says Juan Rodriguez, Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator, Texas A&m forest service. “When that happens any moisture that we get really will not be put into effect to the vegetation and it will continuously be dry.”

The plants of the panhandle become very dry after the “first freeze” and become perfect fuel for fires. The High Plains has two fire seasons and we are approaching the one in the winter. NewsChannel 10 asked TFS if the recent rain could help lower the risk of fires in our area.

“It will help only with that immediate time frame,” says Rodriguez. “In the long run, we won’t really see a dent in the drought or in the decrease in fire danger throughout the long period of time.”

During the fall and winter months the chances of a “southern plains wildfire outbreak day” rise. This natural weather event brings hotter temperatures, lower humidity, and over 40-mile-an-hour winds.

“We’ll start to see more wildfire ignitions due to things like telephone poles being down or power lines being knocked over,” says Rodriguez. “With those days coming up it’s almost expected to see those more catastrophic wildfires and so people need to be aware of these events coming up.”

Rodriguez says as the winter fire season approaches residents need to be prepared with a go-kit and an evacuation plan.

