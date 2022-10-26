The Bridge: Supervision is key to keep your kids safe this Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As children prepare to celebrate Halloween, parents need to make sure they are prepared too to ensure safety to their children.

Halloween is a fun time for children with dressing up and candy, but it is a time when parents need to supervise their children.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says it is not a time for them to have free access to neighborhoods and other’s homes.

While children are going door to door, supervision is key.

“There’s a lot of opportunities where children can be separated and isolated from supervision and especially when everyone is in a costume, we don’t know who’s in that costume, so it’s harder to identify who that person is, so it gives anonymity to an adult or an older child to have access to those younger children,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Bohannon also says individuality wrapped candy is ideal, and for parents to only accept homemade goods from those they know.

Amarillo Police Department also mentions fentanyl should not be an issue this Halloween.

“We don’t have drug dealers out there that are just putting drugs in kids candies, we have seen some lately where there’s been fentanyl and different things wrapped in candy boxes, that’s to keep it from us, it’s not so much to get it into the kids hands, so you know they’re in this to make money and giving it away at Halloween doesn’t make them any money,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton, PIO, APD.

Cpl. Hilton says parents should still be looking through their children’s candy, making sure nothing has been tampered with.

Having a planned route is also important. APD says in town, there are more than 600 registered sex offenders.

“There are laws that keep them from participating in Halloween activities, so they should have their lights off, they shouldn’t be handing out candy, but that doesn’t mean that they all will be, so know where the ones are, where you’re going,” said Cpl. Hilton.

Before Halloween, parents should look on the DPS website to know exactly where these offenders are located.

Cpl. Hilton also encourages parents to be on the look out for Halloween parties and have those talks with their children.

“The talks that are sometimes hard about drug use, about drinking, about kids having sex things that we always talk to them about, so you know, it’s definitely something that can happen, know that our kids grow up, they get into things that we don’t want them to,” said Cpl. Hilton.

Having a safe word is also encouraged. If your child is in a situation where they do not feel safe they can simply text you and you know to pick them up.

