Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

The Amarillo Symphony continues “Kinderkonzerts” live orchestra concerts for young children

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony performed “Peter and the Wolf” for area students today.

The Kinderkonzerts program aims to introduce young children to different orchestra instruments and how music can tell a story.

Amarillo Symphony continues Kinderkonzerts, which is an annual educational program geared towards kindergarten through second grade students.

“Our Kinderkoncerts program is just one of a number of programs that we do that we do for the community each and every year. We reach about 16,000 students a year with concerts and clinics and different kinds of programs.,” said Larry Lang, executive director of Amarillo Symphony.

Approximately 4,500 students from the Amarillo area and beyond, including underserved rural communities of the Texas Panhandle, will attend the Kinderkonzerts performances at the world-class Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Amarillo.

Lang says this concert can often be a student’s first interaction with the symphony and impact of music education on these students can help them achieve success across all academic areas.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Aaron Bret Young, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
https://www.newschannel10.com/2022/10/20/city-amarillo-businessman-argue-over-civic-center-lawsui...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations

Latest News

Gobble Wobble
Southwest AMBUCS hosting Gobble Wobble turkey drive
Snapology is offering STEM and STEAM classes to home school students of Amarillo.
Snapology offering S.T.E.A.M. classes to home school students in Amarillo
A woman was killed and a man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash near...
TxDPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash near Sunray
As children prepare to celebrate Halloween, parents need to make sure they are prepared too to...
The Bridge: Supervision is key to keep your kids safe this Halloween