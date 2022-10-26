The Amarillo Symphony continues “Kinderkonzerts” live orchestra concerts for young children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony performed “Peter and the Wolf” for area students today.

The Kinderkonzerts program aims to introduce young children to different orchestra instruments and how music can tell a story.

Amarillo Symphony continues Kinderkonzerts, which is an annual educational program geared towards kindergarten through second grade students.

“Our Kinderkoncerts program is just one of a number of programs that we do that we do for the community each and every year. We reach about 16,000 students a year with concerts and clinics and different kinds of programs.,” said Larry Lang, executive director of Amarillo Symphony.

Approximately 4,500 students from the Amarillo area and beyond, including underserved rural communities of the Texas Panhandle, will attend the Kinderkonzerts performances at the world-class Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Amarillo.

Lang says this concert can often be a student’s first interaction with the symphony and impact of music education on these students can help them achieve success across all academic areas.

