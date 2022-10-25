Xcel Energy warns customers of potential scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is warning customers of a potential scam in which people are looking to complete common transactions, including starting a new utility service who may find a phone number online that connects them to scammers.

The release says when customers call the fraudulent number, they are asked to pay money up front to complete their transaction and may also collect customer information including Social Security numbers and credit card numbers.

The scammers contact Xcel Energy and pose as the customer, using the customer’s information to start the new service, to help make the scam harder to detect.

The company says if you are looking to start a new electric or natural gas service or anything else, to call the company directly at 1-800-895-4999.

