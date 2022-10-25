Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Texas Department of Public Safety said early this morning about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck...
2 killed after semi hits person, semi on I-40 near Vega
Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
tony len nichols
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel

Latest News

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside...
Woman, 31 dogs die in fire at home with ‘hoard-like conditions,’ officials say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe
An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24,...
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
The recalled dry shampoo products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified...
Dove, TRESemmé, other dry shampoos recalled over benzene levels