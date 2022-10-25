West Texas A&M men’s and women’s soccer preparing for senior night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams at West Texas A&M are round up their regular seasons.

Both teams ended the past week with a win and a draw. The men with a 1-1 draw with UT Permian Basin on Wednesday and a 2-0 win over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday. The women with a 4-1 win over Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday and a 1-1 draw with St. Mary’s on Saturday.

This week is special for both teams though, as they are both preparing for senior night.

“You know, I think probably the last four years, five years has probably been some of the most successful period of WT men’s soccer in terms of winning and championships and going to the NCAA. They really helped elevate the program to a different level. They’ve set the standard for the young guys who have come in the last two years and those young guys are starting to do a good job of trying to maintain that standard,” said men’s soccer Head Coach Butch Lauffer.

“You’d think that like as old as I am and as long as I’ve been doing this that senior night would kind of like lower an emotion, but it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I just think about the path that some of these kids have had through our program and you know I wouldn’t be surprised if I tear up tomorrow night just like I do every senior night,” said women’s soccer Head Coach Chad Webb.

The women’s soccer team will take on Oklahoma Christian tomorrow night, Tuesday at The Pitch at 7:00.

The men will also face off against Oklahoma Christian but on Wednesday at 6:00.

