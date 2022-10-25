Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M football head coach Hunter Hughes talks about how his team bounced back against Central Washington

VIDEO: West Texas A&M football head coach Hunter Hughes talks about how his team bounced back
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M football team is coming off a strong win this weekend. The team went up 28-0 in the first half over Central Washington and cruised to an impressive victory. Head coach Hunter Hughes spoke with the media on Monday about what he feels led to an inspired start by his team.

“We challenged them this week to go out and compete. We talked about pride and who you are and it starting with you. I think our guys were understandably upset by the way they played up in Oregon and wanted to show our fans that that’s not who they are. What I was very excited about is we got the opening kickoff and we finished in the endzone and then they got the pick and finished in the endzone and I think that was big for us, a good spark to get us going and that’s something we needed.”

The Buffs move to 3-3 in conference, still behind three teams in the LSC standings including Central Washington with three games left to play.

The team’s next game will come on the road against Western New Mexico before playing Eastern New Mexico the following week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

